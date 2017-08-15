Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Back in action Tuesday
Choo (soreness) is batting second and serving as the designated hitter Tuesday against the Tigers.
Choo, who was dealing with some general soreness, is back in action after getting the day off Monday to rest. He'll face Justin Verlander in his return to the lineup.
