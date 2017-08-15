Play

Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Back in action Tuesday

Choo (soreness) is batting second and serving as the designated hitter Tuesday against the Tigers.

Choo, who was dealing with some general soreness, is back in action after getting the day off Monday to rest. He'll face Justin Verlander in his return to the lineup.

