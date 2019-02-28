Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Back with team

Choo returned to camp Wednesday, one day after receiving a cortisone injection for inflammation for the AC joint in his left shoulder, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Choo is expected to miss a few games this week with manager Chris Woodward saying he would like to see him return by next Monday. He had a similar issue last August, making it two injections in the last seven months for the 36-year-old outfielder/designated hitter. Choo is expected to serve primarily as the DH; however, Woodward envisions him playing outfield once of twice per week to give others a turn at DH. He would be an ideal candidate for a rebuilding team to trade, but his $42 million total due in 2019 and 2020 make his a hard contract to move.