Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Back with team
Choo returned to camp Wednesday, one day after receiving a cortisone injection for inflammation for the AC joint in his left shoulder, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.
Choo is expected to miss a few games this week with manager Chris Woodward saying he would like to see him return by next Monday. He had a similar issue last August, making it two injections in the last seven months for the 36-year-old outfielder/designated hitter. Choo is expected to serve primarily as the DH; however, Woodward envisions him playing outfield once of twice per week to give others a turn at DH. He would be an ideal candidate for a rebuilding team to trade, but his $42 million total due in 2019 and 2020 make his a hard contract to move.
More News
-
Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Gets injection for shoulder issue•
-
Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Penciled in for leadoff gig•
-
Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Not in lineup Saturday•
-
Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Remains out Thursday•
-
Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Gets breather Wednesday•
-
Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Situated on bench•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Spring: Brinson, Sisco won't go quietly
Lewis Brinson, Chance Sisco and Julio Urias fight for jobs while Nick Senzel may have already...
-
2019 Top-100 Prospects
You know Vladimir Guerrero and Eloy Jimenez. Here are 98 more prospects to brush up on.
-
Fantasy baseball auction values, ranking
Ariel Cohen explains how to convert any rankings to find the best Fantasy baseball auction...
-
What matters in spring?
Spring training can mean so much or so little. Here's a guide to the most important developments...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Relief pitcher has always been a volatile position, but these days it offers fewer assurances...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Starting pitcher is still defined by what's at the top, but there are better mid-range options...