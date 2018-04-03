Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Bats leadoff Monday
Choo went 2-for-4 with a walk as the leadoff hitter in Monday's 3-1 loss to Oakland.
The Rangers are scrambling to replace Delino DeShields, who will miss four-to-six weeks after undergoing surgery Monday to remove the hamate bone from his left hand. The 35-year-old Choo isn't a center fielder -- or maybe even an outfielder at this stage of his career -- but he has the traditional on-base skills to replace DeShields atop the batting order.
