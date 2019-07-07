Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Big day ends early due to injury

Choo was removed from Sunday's game against the Twins in the top of the eighth inning with an apparent lower-body injury, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com

Delino DeShields came on to pinch run for Choo, who may have tweaked his foot or ankle while retreating to first base on a pickoff attempt. The veteran was enjoying another strong offensive day prior to his removal, as Choo reached base in all four of his plate appearances -- singling twice and drawing two walks -- while notching his eighth stolen base of the season. Assuming he comes out of the contest with only a minor tweak, Choo should be good to go when the Rangers begin their second-half schedule Thursday against the Astros.