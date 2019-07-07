Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Big day ends early due to injury
Choo was removed from Sunday's game against the Twins in the top of the eighth inning with an apparent lower-body injury, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com
Delino DeShields came on to pinch run for Choo, who may have tweaked his foot or ankle while retreating to first base on a pickoff attempt. The veteran was enjoying another strong offensive day prior to his removal, as Choo reached base in all four of his plate appearances -- singling twice and drawing two walks -- while notching his eighth stolen base of the season. Assuming he comes out of the contest with only a minor tweak, Choo should be good to go when the Rangers begin their second-half schedule Thursday against the Astros.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 16 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Plate discipline standouts, breakouts
Ariel Cohen breaks down swing and contact rates on pitches inside and outside the zone to identify...
-
Waivers: Jansen remains scorching
Some of our preseason favorites are starting to turn things around, which makes them worth...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
Between promotions, injuries, risers and fallers, the prospect landscape has changed a bit...
-
Wednesday Waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings catches you up on Tuesday night's action and tells you who to consider addi...