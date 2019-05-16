Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Checks out of lineup

Choo is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Royals.

Choo's off days typically coincide with the Rangers facing left-handed starting pitchers, but he'll sit for the day game after a night game with righty Homer Bailey on the hill for Kansas City. The 36-year-old's absence from the lineup clears the way for shortstop Danny Santana to handle leadoff duties while simultaneously clearing the way for recent callup Willie Calhoun to make a second straight start, this time in left field.