Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Clocks third homer

Choo went 3-for-6 with a homer, two RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 14-1 win over Seattle.

Choo has been terrific in April, going 31-for-91 (.341) with 16 extra-base hits and nine RBI. His homer on Sunday was a solo shot in the ninth inning just for good measure.

