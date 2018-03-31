Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Collects three hits Friday
Choo went 3-for-4 in Friday's 5-1 win over the Astros.
Two of his three hits came off tough left-hander Dallas Keuchel, so there's still some life in the 35-year-old's bat. Choo served as the designated hitter and batted sixth for the second straight contest. He's expected to be the primary DH this season, so Choo should get some RBI opportunities if manager Jeff Banister continues to bat him in the middle of the order.
