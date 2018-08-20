Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Collects three hits, scores twice

Choo went 3-for-4 with a double and two runs scored Sunday against the Angels.

Choo extended his hitting streak to five games and recorded his third three-hit game in his past seven starts. He continues to get on base at a prolific rate -- he has a .396 on-base percentage -- and while he has failed to homer since July 30, Choo has six doubles in 56 August at-bats.

