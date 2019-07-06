Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Collects three hits

Choo went 3-for-4 with a double as the Rangers were defeated by Minnesota 7-4 on Saturday.

Serving as the leadoff hitter, Choo continued to get on base , and has now hit safely in his last five games, going 8-for-23 three doubles and homer over that stretch. The 36-year-old has a produced a solid .284/.377/.492 slash line along with 13 home runs and seven stolen bases.