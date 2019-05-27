Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Continues power surge

Choo went 2-for-5 with a home run, double and two RBI in a losing effort against the Angels on Sunday.

Choo got the Rangers on the board with a solo shot off Andrew Heaney in the fourth inning, then brought the team to within a run with an RBI double in the ninth. The homer was Choo's ninth of the season and fifth in his last nine games -- a span in which he has hit .324 (12-for-37). The hot stretch has brought his season slash line to .294/.389/.544.