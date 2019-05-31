Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Cranks 10th homer

Choo went 2-for-4 with a home run in Thursday's loss to the Royals.

Choo hit a leadoff single in the first, then followed with a home run in the third off Jakob Junis to give Texas the first lead of the game, but ultimately, the Rangers couldn't hold on. The 36-year-old has now reached base safely in 21 straight home games to bring his line up to .299/.387/.546 with 10 home runs, 36 runs scored and 25 RBI as he continues a successful campaign atop the Texas lineup.

