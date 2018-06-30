Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Day off Saturday

Choo is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the White Sox, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Choo and his 41 straight games on-base will take a seat for Saturday's game, his first time out of the starting lineup in June. The 35-year-old has been fantastic at the top of the Rangers' batting order this season with a .286/.396/.489 slash line with 15 home runs in 80 games.

