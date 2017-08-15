Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Dealing with general soreness

Manager Jeff Banister said Choo is not in the lineup Monday because he's "a little banged up," Stefan Stevenson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

This explains why Choo is on the bench for a second straight game, especially with a right-hander (Michael Fulmer) toeing the rubber for the opposition. It doesn't sound like he's dealing with anything overly serious, but he may get a little more time off to help him get back to 100 percent. Delino DeShields is starting for him as designated hitter Monday.