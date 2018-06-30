Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Dealing with quad soreness

Choo was held out of Saturday's lineup with a sore right quadriceps, Levi Weaver of The Athletic Dallas reports.

Choo also underwent an MRI at his own request but doesn't believe the issue to be overly serious. It wouldn't be surprising to see the 35-year-old held out of Sunday's lineup as well, with an additional day of rest available with Monday's off day.

More News
Our Latest Stories