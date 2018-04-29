Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Drives in three Saturday

Choo went 3-for-5 with a double and three RBI in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Blue Jays.

Choo has emerged from a miserable slump (1-for-30) in the middle of April that had his average down to .200, but he's turned that around over the last 11 games, going 13-for-38 (.342) with six extra-base hits and eight RBI. He's second on the team with 14 RBI, which is quite remarkable given that he's batted leadoff many times, behind what has been an unproductive lower third of the order. There should be more opportunities for Choo now that he's hitting behind Delino DeShields, who returned from an injury and is back in his customary leadoff spot.