Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Drives in three Saturday
Choo went 3-for-5 with a double and three RBI in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Blue Jays.
Choo has emerged from a miserable slump (1-for-30) in the middle of April that had his average down to .200, but he's turned that around over the last 11 games, going 13-for-38 (.342) with six extra-base hits and eight RBI. He's second on the team with 14 RBI, which is quite remarkable given that he's batted leadoff many times, behind what has been an unproductive lower third of the order. There should be more opportunities for Choo now that he's hitting behind Delino DeShields, who returned from an injury and is back in his customary leadoff spot.
More News
-
Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: On base three times Saturday•
-
Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Goes yard again Wednesday•
-
Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Fighting out of slump•
-
Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: No longer hot•
-
Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Stays hot in loss Sunday•
-
Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Homers again against Blue Jays•
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Benintendi
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 6
While the sleeper hitters are comprised of one-and-dones most weeks, Scott White thinks most...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 6
Some of the best pitchers in baseball are in line for two starts in Fantasy Week 6 (April 30-May...
-
Deep league waiver wire
Heath Cummings looks at five players you should add in deeper leagues
-
Prospects: Calhoun, Adames closing in
A recent wave of call-ups makes for a new cast of characters in this week's Prospects Report....
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
Is it time to start worrying about some struggling starting pitchers, and is Clayton Kershaw...