Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Drives in two runs

Choo went 1-for-2 with a two-run double and a walk in the 7-3 loss to the Yankees on Thursday.

Choo knocked a two-run double off Yankees starter J.A. Happ in the fifth inning, but the Rangers wouldn't find home plate again the rest of the evening. The 36-year-old lefty now has 44 extra-base hits and a .271 batting average in 420 at-bats this season.