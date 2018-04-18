Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Fighting out of slump

Choo went 1-for-2 with two walks, a home run, two RBI and four runs scored in Tuesday's 7-2 win over the Rays.

Choo has been scuffling of late -- a single Monday night snapped an 0-for-17 skid. He remains atop the Rangers' lineup, but with news that Delino DeShields (hand) is nearing a rehabilitation assignment, Choo will move back to the middle of the order once DeShields returns.