Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Gets breather in series finale
Choo is out of the lineup Sunday against the Astros.
It looks to be a planned day off for the veteran outfielder/designated hitter, who had started in 10 of the Rangers' previous 11 games. With Choo on the bench, Delino DeShields will enter the lineup in left field and assume leadoff duties.
