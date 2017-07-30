Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Gets breather Sunday
Choo is out of the lineup Sunday against the Orioles, Stefan Stevenson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Choo will receive the day off on his 35th birthday after a string of 22 consecutive starts, during which he supplied a .233/.343/.337 line. Delino DeShields will replace Choo atop the lineup, while Mike Napoli assumes Choo's normal DH role.
