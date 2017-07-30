Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Gets breather Sunday

Choo is out of the lineup Sunday against the Orioles, Stefan Stevenson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Choo will receive the day off on his 35th birthday after a string of 22 consecutive starts, during which he supplied a .233/.343/.337 line. Delino DeShields will replace Choo atop the lineup, while Mike Napoli assumes Choo's normal DH role.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast