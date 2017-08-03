Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Gets breather Thursday

Choo is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Twins.

Choo has collected six hits over his past three starts, but he'll head to the bench for a breather as Mike Napoli slides over to serve as designated hitter. The 35-year-old is now slashing .258/.372/.409 with 14 homers through 97 games (357 at-bats).

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast