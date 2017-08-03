Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Gets breather Thursday
Choo is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Twins.
Choo has collected six hits over his past three starts, but he'll head to the bench for a breather as Mike Napoli slides over to serve as designated hitter. The 35-year-old is now slashing .258/.372/.409 with 14 homers through 97 games (357 at-bats).
More News
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...
-
Prospects: Albies, Rosario graduate
Now that Amed Rosario and Ozzie Albies have arrived, who are the top five prospects to stash...
-
Waivers: Don't sleep on Marquez, McHugh
The trade deadline consumed so much bandwidth that you may have missed two of the weekend's...