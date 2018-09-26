Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Gets breather Wednesday

Choo is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Angels.

Choo is hitless in his last three starts (13 at-bats), so he'll head to the bench for Wednesday's series finale to clear his head. In his absence, Joey Gallo, Carlos Tocci and Nomar Mazara are covering the outfield from left to right.

