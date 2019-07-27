Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Gets breather

Choo is not in the lineup Saturday against the Athletics.

Choo will retreat to the bench for the first time since the All-Star break as Hunter Pence takes over at DH while Willie Calhoun starts in left field. In 20 appearances in July, the veteran outfielder is slashing .295/.382/.526 with five home runs and two stolen bases.

