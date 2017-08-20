Play

Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Gets day off following huge performance

Choo is out of the lineup Sunday against the White Sox.

Rangers manager Jeff Banister will give Choo a breather after the 35-year-old played a central role in the team's 17-7 dismantling of the White Sox on Saturday, going 4-for-6 with a home run, stolen base, three runs and three RBI. Drew Robinson will enter the lineup in the outfield with Choo on the bench.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast