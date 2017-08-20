Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Gets day off following huge performance

Choo is out of the lineup Sunday against the White Sox.

Rangers manager Jeff Banister will give Choo a breather after the 35-year-old played a central role in the team's 17-7 dismantling of the White Sox on Saturday, going 4-for-6 with a home run, stolen base, three runs and three RBI. Drew Robinson will enter the lineup in the outfield with Choo on the bench.