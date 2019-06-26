Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Gets day off

Choo is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Tigers.

Choo will get what appears to be a regular day off after starting the past 14 games, slashing .283/.415/.415 with one home run, three stolen bases and a 9:10 BB:K during that stretch. In his place, Willie Calhoun is starting at DH, while Joey Gallo, Delino DeShields and Nomar Mazara are manning the outfield.