Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Gets injection for shoulder issue

Choo received an injection for inflammation and soreness in the AC joint in his left shoulder Tuesday, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports.

The issue is apparently not too serious, and Choo is expected to return to game action over the weekend. That would give him plenty of time to get up to speed by Opening Day, though a lack of setbacks can't be taken for granted for a player of his age (36).

More News
Our Latest Stories