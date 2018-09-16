Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Gets rest day

Choo is out of the lineup Sunday against the Padres.

Choo will sit out for the second time in five games as the Rangers aim to make room in the outfield for September callup Willie Calhoun. It's still expected that Choo will maintain an everyday role as the season winds down, but his rest days are expected to become more frequent over the final two weeks while the Rangers evaluate some of their younger options.

