Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Goes deep again

Choo went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk during a 5-4 extra-inning victory against the Cardinals on Sunday.

The 36-year-old is going through a power surge, as he's smashed three homers in the last four games. This surge has come just after he went 0-for-11 during a three-game stretch. He's hitting just .218 this month, but Choo is batting .293 overall with seven home runs, 18 RBI, 29 runs and two steals in 157 at-bats this season.