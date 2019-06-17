Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Goes deep in loss

Choo went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run in Sunday's 11-3 loss to the Reds.

After five straight turns in the leadoff role, Choo shifted down a spot with manager Chris Woodward inserting speedster Delino DeShields atop the lineup. The arrangement didn't have a negative impact on Choo, who left the yard for the first time since June 4 for his 12th home run on the season. Even at age 36, Choo remains an on-base machine, and he should also clear the 20-homer plateau for the fourth time in five years if health prevails.