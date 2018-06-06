Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Goes deep in winning effort
Choo went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Athletics.
One of five long balls on the night for Texas hitters, Choo's blast was a big one, as it tied the game at four in the seventh inning. The 35-year-old is riding a 12-game hitting streak and has smacked at least one extra-base hit in seven of those in that span.
