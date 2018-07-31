Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Goes deep twice Monday

Choo went 2-for-5 with two home runs and four RBI in Monday's 9-5 win over the Diamondbacks.

Choo busted out of a 4-for-36 slide in a big way Monday, launching homers number 19 and 20. It's the third time in last four seasons the 35-year-old has crossed the 20-homer threshold. The one season he didn't reach 20 was the injury-marred 2016 campaign when he had just seven in 48 games.