Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Goes yard again Wednesday
Choo went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Rays.
It's his second homer in as many games and fifth of the year. Choo's .224/.302/.461 slash line remains below expectations, but his early-season power display has allowed him to retain fantasy value while he waits for his sluggish BABIP to start rising back towards his .336 career mark.
