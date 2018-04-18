Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Goes yard again Wednesday

Choo went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Rays.

It's his second homer in as many games and fifth of the year. Choo's .224/.302/.461 slash line remains below expectations, but his early-season power display has allowed him to retain fantasy value while he waits for his sluggish BABIP to start rising back towards his .336 career mark.