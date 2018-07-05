Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Goes yard in loss

Choo went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's loss to the Astros.

The long ball was his 16th of the year, and gave Texas a two-run lead at the time in the eventual extra-inning defeat. At 35 years old, Choo is well on his way toward topping his career-best 22 home runs -- a figure he's posted in three separate seasons. To go along with the uptick in power, Choo is slashing an impressive .289/.399/.494 on the year.

