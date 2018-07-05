Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Goes yard in loss
Choo went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's loss to the Astros.
The long ball was his 16th of the year, and gave Texas a two-run lead at the time in the eventual extra-inning defeat. At 35 years old, Choo is well on his way toward topping his career-best 22 home runs -- a figure he's posted in three separate seasons. To go along with the uptick in power, Choo is slashing an impressive .289/.399/.494 on the year.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Anderson, Piscotty signs
What do we make of recent strong performances from the likes of Jose Urena, Stephen Piscotty,...
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt in top 25
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Bullpen: Dominguez, Rondon earning saves
Seranthony Dominguez and Hector Rondon continue to pile up saves for their respective teams...
-
Waivers: Ohtani back; Garcia raking
The two-way player is down to a one-player for the time being, but Scott White says Shohei...
-
Why you shouldn't drop Jon Gray
Jon Gray got a surprise demotion to Triple-A over the weekend, but Scott White explains why...
-
Waivers: Solid outfield options
Heath Cummings looks at Avisail Garcia's recent hot streak and whether he can repeat 2017.