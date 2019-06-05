Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Goes yard Tuesday
Choo went 2-for-5 with a solo home run, walk, two RBI and two runs scored Tuesday against the Orioles.
Choo went yard to lead off the home-half of the first inning, his 11th of the season. He's played well of late, with this effort extending his hitting streak to seven games, four of which have been mult-hit performances. The 36-year-old shows no signs of slowing down in 14th season, hitting an impressive .302/.386/.552 across 241 plate appearances.
