Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Hits 20th homer

Choo went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs scored during Thursday's win over Seattle.

It's been another solid cross-category showing from the veteran outfielder, as Choo is now up to 20 homers, 75 RBI, 12 stolen bases and 93 runs with a .264/.359/.421 slash line. Those numbers move the needle in the majority of settings, and Choo's role in the top third of the Texas lineup has helped his fantasy floor and game-to-game consistency.