Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Hits eighth homer

Choo went 2-for-5 with a home run and two runs scored in Friday's win over the Angels.

Choo smacked a 439-foot homer off Griffin Canning in the first inning and accounted for half of the Rangers' runs. The long ball marked his eighth of the year and fourth in the last seven games. The 36-year-old remains a roster-worthy option, batting .300/.399./.541 in the leadoff spot with 32 runs scored and 20 RBI through 45 games.