Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Hits first homer

Choo went 1-for-3, was hit by a pitch and hit a solo home run in Wednesday's 6-2 loss to the Athletics.

Choo's homer was his first of the season and the sixth for the team -- all of them solo jobs. He's currently hitting leadoff, taking over for the injured Delino DeShields (hand). It's not a bad spot for Choo, who has been an on-base machine during his career. He's reached base safely in six of the first seven games, posting a .400 on-base percentage.