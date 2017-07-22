Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Hits game-tying homer
Choo went 1-for-4 with a home run, a walk and two RBI in Friday's 4-3 win over the Rays in 10 innings.
Choo played an integral role in ending the Rangers' five-game losing streak, with his ninth-inning solo shot tying things at 3-3. He would come to the plate again in the top of the 10th, drawing an intentional walk before Elvis Andrus' infield single allowed the Rangers to capture the lead. For all his heroics Friday, Choo has largely scuffled in July, bating .233 with two home runs, seven RBI and seven runs in 15 games.
