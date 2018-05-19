Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Hits grand slam against White Sox
Choo went 2-for-4 with a grand slam, two runs and two walks in a win over the White Sox on Friday.
Choo's home run -- his sixth of the year -- came off reliever Chris Volstad in the third inning. It was Choo's first home run since April 18, and his first multi-RBI game since April 17. The 35-year-old has, however, recorded a hit in eight of his last nine games, bringing his slash line to .254/.328/.407. Although Choo's batting average has declined over the last several years, he's still a decent run-scorer with some pop when healthy, hitting 22 homers and scoring 96 runs last year.
