Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Hits two doubles in win
Choo went 2-for-3 with two doubles, two runs, a walk and three RBI in the Rangers' 11-4 win over the Angels on Thursday.
Choo wreaked havoc from atop the order in this contest, lacing a pair of two-baggers and driving in three of the Rangers' runs in the blowout victory. He was off to a slow start, so it was good to see the breakout effort for the 36-year-old veteran, as this multi-hit effort shot his batting average up from .167 to .238 over 21 at-bats.
