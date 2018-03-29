Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Hitting sixth in season opener

Choo will serve as the Rangers' designated hitter and hit sixth in Thursday's season opener against the Astros, Stefan Stevenson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

With manager Jeff Banister committing to Delino DeShields and Joey Gallo as the team's top two hitters in the order to begin the season, it looks like Choo, who batted first or second in all but 14 of his starts in 2017, may have to get used to regular duty in the bottom half of the lineup. The drop in the order shouldn't hurt Choo too much from a power or run-producing standpoint, but expecting a repeat of the 96 runs and 12 stolen bases he delivered last season -- his highest marks in both categories since 2013 -- seems unrealistic.