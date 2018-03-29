Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Hitting sixth in season opener
Choo will serve as the Rangers' designated hitter and hit sixth in Thursday's season opener against the Astros, Stefan Stevenson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
With manager Jeff Banister committing to Delino DeShields and Joey Gallo as the team's top two hitters in the order to begin the season, it looks like Choo, who batted first or second in all but 14 of his starts in 2017, may have to get used to regular duty in the bottom half of the lineup. The drop in the order shouldn't hurt Choo too much from a power or run-producing standpoint, but expecting a repeat of the 96 runs and 12 stolen bases he delivered last season -- his highest marks in both categories since 2013 -- seems unrealistic.
More News
-
Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Plays the field Wednesday•
-
Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Out of Saturday's lineup•
-
Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Ties career high with 22nd homer•
-
Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Day off Thursday•
-
Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Not part of Saturday's lineup•
-
Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Hits 20th homer•
-
Opening Day Live Chat
Join our Fantasy baseball crew as they get ready for the start of the season, live!
-
Spring training winners and losers
Who won the critical position battles in spring training, and what does it mean for Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Best of spring training
Which players raised their stock the most during spring training? Many top spring performers...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Andrus
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Elvis Andrus, Eric Hosmer will...
-
Waiver Wire adds before Opening Day
Heath Cummings looks at players you should add before the season gets started.
-
Top fantasy baseball sleepers for 2018
SportsLine simulated the 2018 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...