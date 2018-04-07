Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Homers again against Blue Jays

Choo went 2-for-5 with a solo home run, a double and two RBI in the Rangers' 8-5 win over the Blue Jays on Friday.

The 35-year-old is off to a great start and now has a blistering .313/.371/.656 slash line through 32 at-bats to go along with his three home runs. He'll slow down from that pace eventually but Choo is one of the hottest hitters in the game at the moment, so fantasy owners should enjoy the fireworks as long as he continues to rake.