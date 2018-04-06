Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Homers for second consecutive game

Choo went 1-for-5 with a home run, two RBI and one run scored Thursday against the Athletics.

For the second consecutive game, Choo managed only one hit but made it count by clearing the fence. Due to the injury to Delino DeShields, Choo has been bumped up to the leadoff spot in the Rangers' lineup and given his ability to get on base he should be able to rack up plenty of runs scored. Nothing jumps off the page when looking at his stat-line, but he should be a reliable counting stats contributor and gets a big boost in value in on-base percentage leagues.