Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Homers, scores twice in loss Friday

Choo went 2-for-3 with a home run, a walk and two runs in Friday's loss to the Astros.

Choo smacked a home run -- his 11th of the year -- off Justin Verlander to lead off the game. Choo has registered four multi-hit games in his last seven contests, bringing his average up to .272 on the season with 24 extra-base hits. The 35-year-old's .375 on-base percentage is good for ninth among MLB outfielders, and his 39 runs rank in the top 15 at the position.