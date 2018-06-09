Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Homers, scores twice in loss Friday
Choo went 2-for-3 with a home run, a walk and two runs in Friday's loss to the Astros.
Choo smacked a home run -- his 11th of the year -- off Justin Verlander to lead off the game. Choo has registered four multi-hit games in his last seven contests, bringing his average up to .272 on the season with 24 extra-base hits. The 35-year-old's .375 on-base percentage is good for ninth among MLB outfielders, and his 39 runs rank in the top 15 at the position.
More News
-
Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: One streak snapped, another continues•
-
Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Goes deep in winning effort•
-
Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Parked on bench Thursday•
-
Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Smacks ninth homer in win•
-
Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Reaches milestone Saturday•
-
Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Hits grand slam against White Sox•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top sleeper hitters for Week 12
Which teams have the best and worst matchups Week 12 (June 11-17). Our Scott White says if...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
In a season with more off days, streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a harder strategy...
-
Injury reaction: Ohtani hits the DL
With Shohei Ohtani hitting the DL, Chris Towers looks for replacements and considers the talented...
-
Podcast: Pick up Pederson?
Getting you ready for the upcoming scoring period with a look at two-start pitchers and the...
-
Six part-timers worth the time
Our Scott White is careful not to rely on part-timers in Fantasy, but he might make an exception...
-
'Pen report: Making sense of the ninth
Mark Melancon is back from the DL, and Zach Britton will soon follow. But are they automatics...