Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Homers, swipes bag in loss

Choo went 2-for-5 with a solo homer and a stolen base in Sunday's 6-3 loss to Minnesota.

Choo's 424-foot blast off Sam Dyson tied the game at 3-3 in the seventh frame. The 37-year-old is up to 20 homers and nine stolen bases with a .854 OPS on the year. It was his first game with a stolen base and homer since 2017.

