Texas manager Chris Woodward said Choo is also dealing with an oblique injury in addition to the known calf issue, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

Choo was out of the lineup for a sixth straight game Tuesday, but the Rangers are holding off on putting him on the injured list. "We thought about it," Woodward said. "And I think if he's going to miss another couple days, it probably makes sense to do that. But with these series, we'd like to have him available, even if it is only for one or two games. It was worth having him miss six or seven days at least so he could play in the last three." Woodward said the oblique injury is the bigger concern than the calf.