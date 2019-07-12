Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Jump starts win

Choo went 2-for-4 with a walk and a run scored in Thursday's 5-0 win over Houston.

Choo got the Rangers rolling with a first-inning walk and came around to score the first of four runs. Texas' primary leadoff hitter has been phenomenal in the first inning, posting a .456/.532/.779 line with 20 runs scored in the opening frame. Choo has hit safely in seven straight games, going 12-for-28 during the streak.

