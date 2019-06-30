Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Late addition to lineup

Updating a previous report, Choo will start in right field and lead off Sunday against the Rays.

Choo had been scheduled to receive the series finale off, but Asdrubal Cabrera's (back) late scratch forced the Rangers to alter those plans. Logan Forsythe will replace Cabrera at third base while Danny Santana shifts from right field to the keystone to accommodate Choo.

More News
Our Latest Stories