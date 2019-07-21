Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Launches 16th homer

Choo went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Astros.

His fourth-inning shot off Jose Urquidy was all the offense the Rangers could manage on the night. Choo is now slashing .284/.383/.500 with 16 homers, eight steals, 39 RBI and 63 runs over 92 games.

