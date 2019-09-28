Play

Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Launches 24th home run

Choo went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Friday's loss to the Yankees.

Choo followed Scott Heineman's lead in pursuit of a ninth-inning rally, cutting the Rangers' deficit in half with a 425-foot, two-run homer. Unfortunately, that would be the final run of the night for Texas. On the season, Choo leads the Rangers in on-base percentage (.368) and runs scored (89) while tallying a career-high 24 home runs.

