Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Launches first homer

Choo went 3-for-5 with a solo home run in Monday's 12-7 win over the Angels.

Choo has hit safely in eight of 14 games with six of those being of the multi-hit variety. The homer was the first for Choo, who continues to show pop into his mid-30s. The 36-year-old has posted two straight 20-homer campaigns.

